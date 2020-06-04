Sun Splash Water Park announces they are reopening Saturday

Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral announced they will be reopening on Saturday.

The park said with phase 2 of Florida’s reopening plan scheduled to begin on Friday, Sun Splash Family Waterpark will reopen its gates for the 2020 season, at 50% capacity.

Sun Splash says their staff has put new social distancing and sanitation measures in place, such as more spacing at the ticket booths, attraction lines and restaurant areas, marked by tape; one-way traffic in the gift shop; sanitation of public life jackets between uses; more frequent checks and cleaning of the restrooms; and, regular public announcements made over the speaker reminding guests about social distancing.

The CDC has also issued a statement that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools, hot tubs or spas, or water playgrounds with proper maintenance and disinfection.

Sun Splash will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through August 9 then weekends only through September 27. In addition to daily admission, Sun Splash will be offering swimming lessons beginning June 13, plus Splash Camp and Junior Lifeguard Camp starting the week of June 15.

“The Sun Splash staff is happy to be reopening,” said Sandie Greiner, Waterpark Manager. “We are excited about having guests in the park again and look forward to hosting youth summer camps and swim lessons.”

