Credit: Google Maps via WINK News.
Roadblock due to diesel spill on SR-82 near Forum Blvd in Fort Myers

Published: June 4, 2020 5:16 PM EDT
Updated: June 4, 2020 5:20 PM EDT

Fort Myers Police Department confirms a diesel spill on State Road 82 near Omni Lane in Fort Myers is causing traffic delays Thursday. This is just outside the northern portion of The Forum shopping center.

According to the FMPD tweet, there is a roadblock on SR-82 due to the spill, where hazmat units are on scene for cleanup.

Police expect this to shut down the roadway for several hours.

Law enforcement is directing eastbound traffic on SR-82 to southbound Forum Boulevard, and westbound traffic on SR-82 is being diverted to a westbound Colonial Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

