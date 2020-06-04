Roadblock due to diesel spill on SR-82 near Forum Blvd in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department confirms a diesel spill on State Road 82 near Omni Lane in Fort Myers is causing traffic delays Thursday. This is just outside the northern portion of The Forum shopping center.

According to the FMPD tweet, there is a roadblock on SR-82 due to the spill, where hazmat units are on scene for cleanup.

Police expect this to shut down the roadway for several hours.

Law enforcement is directing eastbound traffic on SR-82 to southbound Forum Boulevard, and westbound traffic on SR-82 is being diverted to a westbound Colonial Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Due to a diesel spill near Omni Lane on SR 82 the roadway will be shutdown for several hours for Hazmat cleanup. Eastbound traffic on 82 will be diverted to southbound Forum Blvd. Westbound traffic on 82 will be diverted onto Westbound Colonial Blvd. pic.twitter.com/AnXE7azUSr — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) June 4, 2020

Writer: WINK News

