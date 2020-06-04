CORONAVIRUS

JCPenney plans to close 154 stores nationwide, 2 in SWFL

Published: June 4, 2020 8:49 PM EDT
Updated: June 4, 2020 8:50 PM EDT

Amid filing for bankruptcy, JCPenney says it plans to close 154 stores of its nationwide store locations following a comprehensive review of its retail footprint.

Nine Florida JCPenney locations are being closed amid this large shutdown by the department store chain. Of those locations, two of them are in Lee County:

  • Coralwood Shopping Center
    2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700
    Cape Coral, FL 33990
    239-574-9111
  • Gulf Coast Town Center
    10083 Gulf Center Dr
    Fort Myers, FL 33913
    239-481-2844

According to the JCPenney website, “We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want. Please see below for a list of closing locations.”

For more information, see the full list of JCPenney store closings.

