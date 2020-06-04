Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County begins reopening mid-June

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County plans to officially reopen at Renaissance Preserve in Lehigh Acres Monday, June 15, the organization confirmed Thursday.

This will be its official reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, since BGCLC closed more than three months ago at its four locations in the county.

Amid the pandemic, BGCLC was committed to ensuring meals were provided to youth who needed them most.

In the press release, BGLC confirmed it’s “excited to reopen two sites in a planned resumption of service for fun, mentorship, good citizenship and healthy lifestyles.”

“This Board has worked tirelessly, as has the staff, to ensure we have a positive place for our kids during the summer,” board chair Mike Knox said in the press release. “Though this pandemic has presented many challenges in offering a traditional summer program, I am so very proud we can offer programs that will be fun and educational, while taking every precaution for the safety of our staff and members.”

To ensure compliance with CDC guidelines, BGLC says it will initially serve no more than 40% capacity at each location. Online registration for those sites, along with detailed information, can be found at loveleekids.org. Pre-registration begins Monday, June 8 for current members and children of first responders. Effective Tuesday, June 9, registration will be open to the public, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

BGCLC plans to implement rigorous sanitization, safety, and social-distancing protocols for members and staff. Regular evaluation and adherence to CDC and State of Florida guidelines will focus BGLC on continuous quality improvement. Reopening of the Pueblo Bonito site is slated for June 29 contingent upon successful implementation of safety protocols. BGLC plans to increase enrollment at each location based on the state’s phased reopening plan.

Meals program

Effective June 15, BGCLC, in partnership with The School District of Lee County plans to launch its “Summer Feeding Program.” “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch will be offered. Prior to June 15, BGLC plans to continue to partner with various agencies and communities in providing meals. Visit the District’s website at leeschools.net for distribution sites.

Safety

BGLC plans to ensure the safety of both staff and members as its highest priority. The following protocols will be in place:

Staff Safety

All staff will undergo wellness checks that include health surveys and temperature checks. Frequent handwashing, following CDC guidelines, will be built into the program schedule.

Social distancing, masks, and gloves are required for staff throughout the day.

Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will be sent home and unable to return until fever-free—without medication—for 48 hours. Any staff with COVID-19 symptoms will be required to get a test for verification and may need to comply with a 14-day quarantine.

Member Safety

Members are expected to comply with CDC requirements, including social distancing, handwashing and temperature checks. Masks will be available upon request. Parents are enlisted in helping regularly tp check for symptoms. Any child who tests positive for COVID-19 may not return for 14 days. Parents, siblings or guardians from the household in question would not be permitted to enter the club. They will be notified immediately should the child fall ill at a club.

Programs

Club members will remain in groups of no more than nine and be assigned to the same club professionals. Transitioning from the inside program to outdoors will account for safe social distancing. Between each transition, the area and equipment will be sanitized. Water fountains are closed. Only one member at a time can use the restroom. Under current guidelines we are unable to offer field trips.

Children and families will receive regular notifications regarding expectations, policies and programs.

Sanitation

Cleaning procedures will commence while members are present and after they depart. Equipment, supplies, program space and all related high-touch areas will undergo thorough sanitation.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County has been a vital component of this community for almost 50 years. Its commitment to youth has never wavered,” Knox said in the press release. “BGCLC is that unique place where youth can grow, learn and come to understand just how special they are. And BGCLC is committed to doing everything needed to ensure their safety. We have missed these youth, and we can’t wait to see them again.”

For more information, visit the Boys Girls Clubs of Lee County website.

Writer: WINK News

