61-year-old female dies following DeSoto County crash

On Wednesday evening, a 61-year-old female driver of a sedan was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 70 and CR661A, traveling south on Country Road 661A. A pickup truck was simultaneously traveling west on State Road 70.

The car failed to stop and proceeded into the intersection of the direct path of the pickup truck. The 27-year-old male driver of the pickup truck hit the left side of the car causing both vehicles to flip. The car stopped on the grassy shoulder and the pickup landed partially in the eastbound lane and partially on the shoulder.

The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries while the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

