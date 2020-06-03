Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 1,300 new cases reported in Florida, 242 in SWFL

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., there have been 58,764 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 57,293 Florida residents and 1,471 non-Florida residents. There are 2,566 deaths reported and 10,525 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,081,825 tests administered in Florida. A total of 58,764 tests have come back positive, and 1,022,149 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 58,764 (up from 57,447 )

Deaths: 2,566 (up from 2,530)

1,317 total new cases reported Wednesday

36 total new deaths reported Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,981 (up from 4,739)

Deaths: 255 (up from 250)

242 total new cases reported Wednesday

5 total new deaths reported Wednesday

Lee County: 2,087 (up from 1,967) – 113 deaths (1 new death)

Collier County: 1,679 (up from 1,605) – 49 deaths

Charlotte County: 470 (up from 463) – 68 deaths (3 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 205 (up from 197) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 64 (up from 61) – 1 death

Hendry County: 476 (up from 446) – 17 deaths (1 new death)

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

WEDNESDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

