Wednesday’s Coronavirus Updates: More than 1,300 new cases reported in Florida, 242 in SWFL
As of Wednesday at 11 a.m., there have been 58,764 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 57,293 Florida residents and 1,471 non-Florida residents. There are 2,566 deaths reported and 10,525 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,081,825 tests administered in Florida. A total of 58,764 tests have come back positive, and 1,022,149 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 58,764 (up from 57,447 )
Deaths: 2,566 (up from 2,530)
- 1,317 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 36 total new deaths reported Wednesday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 4,981 (up from 4,739)
Deaths: 255 (up from 250)
- 242 total new cases reported Wednesday
- 5 total new deaths reported Wednesday
Lee County: 2,087 (up from 1,967) – 113 deaths (1 new death)
Collier County: 1,679 (up from 1,605) – 49 deaths
Charlotte County: 470 (up from 463) – 68 deaths (3 new deaths)
DeSoto County: 205 (up from 197) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 64 (up from 61) – 1 death
Hendry County: 476 (up from 446) – 17 deaths (1 new death)
WEDNESDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121.
