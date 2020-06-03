JENNINGS, Fla.
Teen reported missing in Hamilton County
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Hamilton County teen.
Sergio Domingo Diego was last seen in the 100 block of Oak St., in Jennings.
The 14-year-old has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 1-888-FL-MISSING.
