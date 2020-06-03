Teen reported missing in Hamilton County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Hamilton County teen.

Sergio Domingo Diego was last seen in the 100 block of Oak St., in Jennings.

The 14-year-old has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 1-888-FL-MISSING.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know