Sergio Domingo Diego (Credit: FDLE)
JENNINGS, Fla.

Teen reported missing in Hamilton County

Published: June 3, 2020 5:54 PM EDT
Updated: June 3, 2020 6:44 PM EDT

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Hamilton County teen.

Sergio Domingo Diego was last seen in the 100 block of Oak St., in Jennings.

The 14-year-old has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 1-888-FL-MISSING.

