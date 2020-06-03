Southwest Florida virtual wine tasting

Brutoacao Cellars will be hosting the online event on Tuesday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wines from FGCU’s Alumni association, FGCU Wine Collection will be featured during the event.

Leadership NEXT is a monthly program for advancing business professionals. The event is intended to reconnect business professionals from the comfort of their own homes while learning about the history and ins and outs of winemaking.

Brutocao Cellars is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated winery producing hand-crafted, award-winning wines in southern Mendocino County, California with over 400 acres of vineyards in Hopland and 12.5 acres of Pinot Noir in Anderson Valley. And CEO Steve Brutocao will lead the virtual session, exploring a cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and rosé.

Sessions for Leaderhsoip NEXT take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month and offer opportunities to develop new knowledge and skills, establish working relationships with colleagues and engage in valuable programs and discussions to further enhance their careers. Leadership NEXT’s annual sponsor is the Florida Gulf Coast University Alumni Association.

Leadership NEXT’s virtual June program is free for members of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce and $5 for future members. Virtual attendees can register in advance at FortMyers.org to receive webinar login credentials.

