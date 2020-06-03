Naples Fourth of July and firework celebrations canceled this year; beach restrictions remain in place

On Wednesday, Naples City Council decided to cancel this year’s Fourth of July and firework celebrations, citing concerns for social distancing due to the number of people that attend each year.

City Council says roughly 10,000-15,000 people attend each year and many gather on 3rd Street and 5th Street and there just isn’t enough room for people to safely distance themselves from one another.

They also noted that multiple cancellations around the state played a roll in the decision to cancel this year.

Postponing the event until a later date in 2020 was discussed, but there were concerns it could run up against a possible proposal being talked about by Collier County around Labor Day weekend.

In Wednesday’s city council meeting, Naples beaches were also discussed and restrictions on the weekend will remain in place, with the only change being that chairs and cooler will be allowed from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Previously, only exercising was allowed.

A special meeting to talk about easing restrictions set for next Tuesday morning.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know