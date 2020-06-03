Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Patrick Germain (DOB 4/17/68) – He is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of racketeering, printing lottery tickets, and keeping a house for the purpose of gambling.

Germain was initially arrested as part of a racketeering scam that he operated out of a Fort Myers storefront where he and several others printed up fraudulent lottery tickets and distributed them through local restaurants, retail stores and a driving school.

Additionally, he is accused of playing a hands-on role in orchestrating car accidents so that “victims” could file for inflated claims and, in some cases, file lawsuits.

He was eventually busted for the crimes, but when his trial date came up, Germain was a no show and has been on the run since. He is a registered convicted felon who was last known to be living in Lehigh.

Casey Gagliardi (DOB 9/22/91) – He’s wanted in Lee County on a violation of parole for two counts of trafficking in stolen property. This stems from an incident where he broke into a home and took a large selection of television sets, guns, computers, and gift cards.

A few days later he tried to pawn off one of the TV’s, but the victim had put unusual markings on the back of the TV sets and had visited the pawnshop after the burglary inquiring about them. So when Gagliardi tried to pawn one, the shop owner immediately recognized it was stolen, at which point Gagliardi left the store. He also used one of the stolen gift cards, which the store was able to trace.

Gagliardi took that opportunity to also fill out a credit app for the store while he was there, which obviously was forwarded to law enforcement and parlayed promptly into his arrest.

He’s been booked 20 times before on charges that include burglary, fraud, the grand theft of a firearm, drugs, fleeing and eluding and resisting. He’s a registered convicted felon who’s also been sent to state prison three times before. He’s got a tattoo of a rebel flag on his right arm and “Momma” on his left arm.

Oscar Enrique Ruiz (DOB 11/28/81) – He has a felony original warrant in Collier County for sexual activity with a child. His last known address was in North Naples, but he’s been known to frequent Golden Gate City.

He was last known to be working as a chef at a North Naples restaurant, with previous employment as a landscape maintenance laborer. Ruiz’ only local arrests have been for traffic and driver license violations.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



