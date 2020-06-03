Lindsey’s lesson: National Geographic Kids

Since it’s the last day of school locally Lindsey is ending her lessons but she wants to leave you with one that will let you continue learning and exploring with your children all summer.

National geographic kids is perfect for some over the summer fun.

They have games your kids can play, videos to watch, animals to learn about, and different things your child can explore.

Another thing they offer is the explorer classroom. These are every weekday at 2 p.m.

Their explorers take you all over the world and each classroom is less than an hour.

Wednesday’s classroom is about sound-based storytelling and using natural sounds to help tell a story.

Thursday an archaeologist talks all about King Tut’s treasure.

You can learn more about what is available and try it with your kids on the National Geographic Kids page here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

