Lee and Collier schools still figuring out what schools will look like when classes resume

It’s the last day of school for Lee and Collier County students and what next year looks like is anybody’s guess.

In fact, Lee schools posted a survey asking you what you want to see in August.

We asked you on our Facebook page and most of you want kids back in class.

The principal of Sunshine Elementary said they will not be giving out any F grades this semester.

Principal Cherry Gibson did say virtual learning was an adjustment but with how well kids adapted they want to incorporate technology more in their classrooms.

Gibson also said grading this year was a little different due to the circumstances.

“So we altered it based on the fact that parents are teaching. Like I said we still had high expectations and things were rigorous but we also realize this is the last quarter our kids have learned the majority of all the standards at this point,” said Gibson.

As of right now, the fate of the next school year is still very much uncertain.

Whether classes will be in person or done virtually is still a decision to be made.

Principal Gibson says she just hopes the kids will be able to walk through these doors again for this next school year.

You can help shape Lee County’s plans for next year by submitting your suggestions and questions to the School Reintroduction Plan page HERE.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

