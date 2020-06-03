Former Naples man charged with defrauding elderly couple

A former Naples man has been charged with defrauding an elderly couple of more than $700,000.

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) said Wednesday that Konstantinos Konstantinou voluntarily surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant for his role in an investment fraud scheme. He is charged with securities fraud, acting as an unregistered securities dealer and organized fraud.

Konstantinou allegedly offered to purchase United States Treasury Bonds for an elderly couple. However, he purportedly misused the couple’s money on expenses, including the purchase of his personal residence in North Carolina. Victim losses are believed to be more than $700,000.

Writer: WINK News

