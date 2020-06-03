Flood Watch issued for all of Southwest Florida through at least Friday

Abundant tropical moisture will continue to stream into all of west-central, southwest, and south Florida through the end of the week and into the upcoming week.

This moisture combined with an upper-level disturbance over the region will support widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.

Flood Watch is issued for Southwest Florida, including the following areas:

Through 8 a.m. Friday morning

Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades, DeSoto counties.

Also, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Sarasota, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade.

Through 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon

Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard, Okeechobee, Osceola, Southern Brevard, and St. Lucie.

With ongoing rainfall and saturated soils, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will produce an average of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the watch area with locally higher amounts possible.

Impact: Torrential rainfall may produce flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks, streams, and canals.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

