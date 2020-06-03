Facebook offers new feature to remove old and unwanted posts from your page

Cleaning up your online footprint is getting easier as Facebook now has an option to delete multiple older posts at once.

With so many people competing for jobs, Facebook “Wants to make it easy to curate your presence to more accurately reflect who you are today.”

Here’s how it works:

If you choose to archive, it removes posts from your feed but keeps them private.

You can also completely delete posts. They’ll live in the trash for 30 days before they’re permanently gone.

There’s also an option to sort by date or specific people you’ve tagged.

If you need help navigating how to use the feature visit the Manage Activity Facebook page HERE.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

