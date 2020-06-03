Collier County deputy walks arm in arm with protesters

A Collier County deputy joined protesters in Naples on Monday, and the gesture meant a lot to those who linked arms with him.

Cpl. Dan McCoy posted a video on Facebook showing him walking with the group down Davis Boulevard.

The message from protesters was clear, but for Cherry Lee, it was personal and painful.

“I never saw myself doing something like this in 2020, but I have little brothers that look up to me, that I want to see them live years and years and get married and be fathers themselves,” Lee said.

Her message was written on a sign, and the support that echoed loudest came from where it may have been least expected.

“We held him by the arm,” Lee said, describing the moment McCoy linked arms with her and a friend.

“That officer really made it emotional for me, him taking that initiative.”

It’s a snapshot of solidarity and support Lee hopes she continues to see.

“We were protecting him the same way that we want them to protect us and that felt good. I was happy that he felt safe with us.”

Lee said McCoy walked nearly four miles with them.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know