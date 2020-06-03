Cape Coral Redevelopment Agency provides financial support to businesses

Cape Coral businesses have taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus, as many businesses across the state and country have.

That’s why the South Cape Cares Assistance Program was established. Eligible businesses in the area can apply for up to $5,000 for assistance with rent and mortgages. This means those nonessential small businesses, such as restaurants and retailers, can get the money they so desperately need.

“This is probably the most severe thing we’ve been hit with,” said Razzle Dazzle Owner Ralph San-Giovanni. “Because we’ve been totally shut down, it’s really affected us drastically.”

His store has been in the community for 30 years and he wants that streak to continue.

Restaurant owner John Giaquinto said it should help, even if just for a month. “It might pay, help pay, all our mortgage payment for one month.”

Giaquinto also believes that it’ll take time to get back to normal. “You can’t just shut a restaurant down and just expect it to run back up again. It takes time,” he said. His restaurant was shut down for seven weeks.

But for Giaquinto, the most important thing, besides applying for the assistance on Monday, is that “we’re all in this together.”

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Drew Hill

