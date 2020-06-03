Cape Coral Police need help identifying shooting suspects

The Cape Coral Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a group of individuals. This group of men and women is believed by police to be involved in a shooting at Wawa on around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Some of these people were also believed to be involved in a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the 400 block of SW 4th street.

If you have any information on the identity of any of these suspects, you can contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. hen referring to this case, use case report numbers 20-009991 or 20-009992.

Writer: WINK News

