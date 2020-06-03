Back-to-school immunizations being offered in Lee County

A reminder for parents ahead of the next school year: Don’t forget to get your kids’ immunizations.

You can make appointments with the Department of Health for kindergarteners, 7th graders, out-of-state transfer students and college students.

All students are required to receive the Tdap booster before entering 7th grade. Children may receive the Tdap booster as early as age 11. Vaccines are free of charge for children through age 18.

The DOH will be hosting weekend clinics, only for back-to-school immunizations, at two locations:

Florida Department of Health, 3920 Michigan Ave., Fort Myers

Appointment times available:

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Florida Department of Health, 83 Pondella Rd., North Fort Myers

Appointment times available:

Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (239) 461-6100.

Services will be provided by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines. One parent may attend the appointment with their child and both parent and child will be required to wear a face covering. Parents should reschedule if they or their child are not feeling well on the day of their appointment.

Additional information on school required immunizations and COVID-19 can be found online at lee.floridahealth.gov.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know