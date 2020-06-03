American House senior living residents have a little fun participating in Getty Museum social media art challenge

Residents of the American House Senior Living Communities had a little social media fun last week as they continue to quarantine.

Some members of the community chose to participate in Getty Museum’s Social Media Challenge.

The museum proposed the challenge on Twitter back in March requesting people to recreate works of art with objects and people in their own homes, likely in an attempt to give those stuck at home something fun and new to do.

“Choose your favorite artwork; Find three things lying around your house; Recreate the artwork with those items; And share with us,” the museum said in the tweet.

The seniors got really creative, recreating works of art from famous artists like Norman Rockwell and Vincent van Gogh.

Some even added a bit of a nod to current times into their photos.

Check out the gallery below to see their creations!

Writer: Briana Harvath

