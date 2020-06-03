5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes southern California

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck in San Bernardino County in southern California Wednesday night.

The quake struck at about 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Searles Valley, near Ridgecrest, and at a depth of nearly 4.3 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was felt throughout surrounding counties.

Ridgecrest is about two and a half hours northeast of Los Angeles.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that the temblor was at the very southern end of the aftershock zone.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Author: KCAL Los Angeles

