2-year-old hospitalized after I-75 crash involving semitrailer

A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a semitrailer on I-75 in Lee County.

The crash happened near Colonial Boulevard when the semitrailer and a car collided. It has not been confirmed if weather was a factor in this crash.

As of 2:30 p.m., the child was listed as a trauma alert, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Fort Myers Police Department took the opportunity to remind the public: “use caution while driving in the rain and always make sure children’s car seats are properly restrained.”

The condition and number of other occupants are still unclear.

This story will be updated as further information is confirmed.

Writer: WINK News

