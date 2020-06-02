Tuesday’s Coronavirus Updates: Reported state deaths top 2,500, SWFL deaths at 250

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., there have been 57,447 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 56,001 Florida residents and 1,446 non-Florida residents. There are 2,530 deaths reported and 10,412 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,050,671 tests administered in Florida. A total of 57,447 tests have come back positive, and 992,305 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 57,447 (up from 56,830)

Deaths: 2,530 (up from 2,460)

617 total new cases reported Tuesday

70 total new deaths reported Tuesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,739 (up from 4,629)

Deaths: 250 (up from 240)

110 total new cases reported Tuesday

10 total new deaths reported Tuesday

Lee County: 1,967 (up from 1,943) – 112 deaths (7 new deaths)

Collier County: 1,605 (up from 1,580) – 49 deaths

Charlotte County: 463 (up from 461) – 65 deaths (2 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 197 (up from 182) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 61 (up from 32) – 1 death

Hendry County: 446 (up from 431) – 16 deaths (1 new death)

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

