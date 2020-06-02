Threats of violence at Clewiston protest prompt state of emergency, curfew

A state of emergency has been declared with a curfew in eastern Hendry County in response to a planned protest in Clewiston.

Sheriff Steve Whidden said Tuesday he’s declaring a state of emergency and a curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Whidden said the decision was made after a social media announcement that Black Lives Matter is attempting to organize a protest at the Walmart in Clewiston. The sheriff said threats of looting, damage, and fires have also been made.

The sheriff’s office said residents must remain at home during the curfew and travel is restricted to that of essential only, including to and from work.

“What happened to Mr. George Floyd was uncalled for and the people responsible should pay for their despicable acts and I’m confident they will. However, it is a sad day when I am forced to take this drastic action to protect our citizens from the anarchy and lawlessness of a fringe population that wants to incite our neighbors to commit crimes and harm the people in their own communities,” Whidden said. “I will take whatever measures I feel are necessary and I encourage the citizens of Hendry County to be prepared to defend their property and families, should that need arise. I will always protect the right of the people to peaceably protest but when crimes occur, it is my duty to respond.”

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know