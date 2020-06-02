Protests have Naples business owners on edge

Businesses in Collier County are still trying to get back on their feet after being closed due to the pandemic, and now some of them are worried about ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters on Monday packed Fifth Avenue in downtown Naples. While the protest was mostly peaceful, it still has business owners getting prepared for future events, including a planned protest Tuesday evening.

“We’ve obviously had to suffer quite a dramatic decrease in our turnover due to the coronavirus and things have now started to move and get better for everybody,” said Frederick Overdijking, owner of the Fifth Avenue Coffee Company & Sixth Street Diner.

Fifth Avenue looks busier than it has in weeks now that people are finally able to start filling seats at local hot spots.

“We’re kind of lucky because we have some seating outside,” Overdijking said. ”I think in general people like to sit outside. With coronavirus it’s a more safe environment.”

Still, Overdijking worries about safety and whether peaceful protests just streets away will turn violent. He said one precaution they’re taking is putting their umbrellas inside.

There were extra law enforcement officers along Fifth Avenue during Monday’s protest.

“We understand the protests, we’re compassionate about it, what we fear is any threat of violence,” said Rick Giannasi, manager of Ocean Prime Naples.

Although protests in Naples haven’t turned violent, some restaurants have already seen reservations being canceled.

“I will stay away, unfortunately. I feel that a lot of these people are not just for the protest, some of them are looking to cause damage and I don’t want to be in the middle of it,” said Michael Sangiorgio of Naples.

“Many of our restaurants in other cities have closed because of the fear,” Giannasi said.

The NAACP said there are two other protests happening Tuesday evening in Naples – one in Baker Park and another in Anthony Park, both of which are just blocks away from downtown Naples.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know