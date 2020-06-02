Protest planned for second day in Collier County; 4 arrested Monday

Protests in Collier County on Monday landed four people in jail, and another protest is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Protesters of all colors knelt Monday, united in their demands for justice. When the crowd of about 350 people started to move, Collier County sheriff’s deputies, Naples police officers and state troopers stepped in to help keep the peace.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four people were arrested during Monday’s protest, which started at the county courthouse and made its way through downtown Naples.

WINK News safety and security specialist Rich Kolko watched the video from Monday’s events and called the protest and policing a success.

“The police bar for getting arrested, I’m sure they wanted it to be pretty high. They do not want to have lock people up who are exercising their First Amendment right, so if they are only locking up three or four people at the end of the day, I consider it a success on both sides,” Kolko said.

“We wanted to make sure that we are here to protect a person’s rights to free speech and demonstrate peacefully,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

The protesters were loud at times but it remained peaceful from start to finish.

Kolko said it’s important to keep in mind that a peaceful protest can change in an instant.

“This is a problem; now you have people starting to throw stuff at the officers and that’s going to escalate things quickly,” Kolko said while watching video of a tense moment during Monday’s protest.

“But you can see they [officers] have changed their tactical formation here,” he continued. “So you can have a bunch of people around you and the officers are trying to do threat assessments. They are looking at eyes and they’re looking at hands. They are looking at backpacks. What do these people have?”

Tuesday’s protest is set to start at 5 p.m. at the county courthouse.

“I would just reaffirm our commitment to them to support the constitutional right to peacefully protest. That occurred last night and we will continue to support their effort to do that,” Rambosk said.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know