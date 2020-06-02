Police searching for suspects involved in early morning shooting at Wawa in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police are looking for the suspects involved in an early shooting at a Wawa located at 1622 NE Pine Island Road.

According to CCPD, officers arrived on the scene, and there was a window that had sustained damage caused by a bullet.

Witnesses on the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots. As Officers were searching the parking lot for evidence, multiple bullet casings were found. Three vehicles were seen leaving the area with two males and two females.

A Major Crimes Detective and Forensic Specialist responded to the scene.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223

