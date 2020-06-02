Lindsey’s lesson: Smithsonian online

The Smithsonian online is just as expansive as the actual museums and the learning spans all ages.

The National Zoo has multiple live cameras and videos of different animals. One is the cheetah cam where you can see echo and the four cubs she had in April.

There are a slew of videos and sections that are activities, learning, and crafts.

It is just one section for the national postal museum. Your kids can print these letters to thank mail carriers and learn how to send a letter.

They can even learn how to decode the barcode that’s actually the zip code.

Wednesday is the last day of school for the semester and this could be a great website to revisit throughout the summer to teach your kids and avoid that summer slump.

For more information and to try it out with your kids, visit the Smithsonian Online website here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know