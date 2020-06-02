Lee County commission allocates $3 million to local food pantries

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a plan to allocate $3 million of federal funds from the CARES Act to support local food security organizations and to continue phasing in operations previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3 million allocated to food security organizations benefitting citizens in need includes:

$1.55 million to Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida;

$425,000 to Midwest Food Bank;

$225,000 to Community Cooperative;

$500,000 to Lee County food pantries through $5,000 individual grants; and

$300,000 to reserves.

The county said Tuesday they have received 13,871 applications for individual assistance in paying utilities, rent and mortgages. Of those, 4,923 applications have been completed.

The county has received 4,576 applications for the Business Relaunch Program and has distributed more than 1,000 kits of personal protective equipment to businesses with fewer than 25 employees.

United Way partner agencies have also established child care scholarship programs with funds from the CARES Act.

Parents whose income has been affected by COVID-19 and want to apply must show that they are back at work or have a date of when they are going back to work.

Parents can call the United Way at 211 for help or call the day care of their choice directly to apply.

Here is an example of what the application looks like.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know