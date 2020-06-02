FBI sets up tip line to gather info on those inciting violence during protests

The FBI has set up a tip line to gather information on people suspected of inciting violence during protests across the country.

The tip line can be accessed here and allows tipsters to share images and videos.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory,” the agency says on the site.

“Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.

“To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.”

You can also call 800-CALL-FBI to report tips and/or information.

Writer: WINK News

