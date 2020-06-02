Charlotte County teen attacked by a nearly 10-foot alligator near a lake

A Charlotte County teen was attacked by an alligator Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

The 14-year-old boy was splashing at the water’s edge at a lake, commonly known as “Crystal Lake” off of Thrush Drive around 12:30 p.m. when the gator attacked him, biting him in the hand and leg.

His mother ad dogs were just feet away when it happened.

The lake is in the Meadows and Villas of Placida neighborhood.

The teen was flown to Tampa General Hospital where he is being treated for a fractured leg.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper removed a 9-foot-9-inch alligator from the area.

The FWC reminds Florida residents and visitors that alligators become more active and visible during spring and summer. When temperatures rise, their metabolism increases, resulting in more movement and higher visibility. FWC works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about living with alligators. More on alligators from FWC.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know