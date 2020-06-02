Collier County leaders discuss plan to reopen beaches

On Tuesday a big step towards more beaches getting back to normal as Collier County will discuss lifting restrictions on the weekend meant to discourage people from coming over from Florida’s east coast and crowding out locals.

Beachgoers had mixed reviews and some say it’s actually been nice having some more space on the beach and it’s keeping people from the other coast away.

“I think it’s too soon I think they should wait till the East Coast opens up… Because I know they’re still coming over here and I know everyone wants to get out of the house everyone wants to go to the beach it’s a beautiful place to be I just think it’s going to create some problems,” said Calusa Bay resident, Kevin Fitch.

As of now the current restrictions on Collier County beaches are Monday- Friday sunrise to sundown.

And Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. -11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to sundown.

Commissioner Bill McDaniel says these limitations have hurt their economy while other counties are flourishing.

“The bottom line is Fort Myers Beaches are open without restrictions… The restaurants and hotels have been flourishing so are Charlotte County so are Sarasota County…These restrictions really are having a greater negative impact on the people that live here,” said Collier County Commissioner, Bill McDaniel.

McDaniel says the plan right now is to restore the beaches to their normal hours.

