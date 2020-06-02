Benison Center to deliver more than 1,000 meals to Immokalee community

People in Immokalee are getting more than 1,000 meals delivered to them through a food drive that kicked off Tuesday.

Paula Castro is one of the many mothers who say these food boxes are a Godsend for her family.

“Thankful for all the people who make this possible because, in reality, there’s people like me who really need it a lot because of the situation that’s happening due to the virus,” she said.

She says since the beginning of the pandemic, she has not been able to work so she’s very thankful for those who made this possible.

Frank Rincon, the director of the Benison Center, is the man to thank.

“I love this community. I’ll give my everything and there’s so many other people who would do the same,” he said as he sat in his yellow van, a mix of emotions running through him — sad as he points out the long line of cars and trucks stretching around the property and grateful he could help those in need.

“They mobilized their troops and we mobilized our troops at the Benison Center and we just brought everyone together and it’s just been amazing,” he said.

Incredibly, Rincon did all of this while in self-isolation. He tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Different organizations like the Guadalupe Center and RCMA joined forces to make this possible.

“This is my community, this is where I work, this is what I love to do,” said RCMA volunteer, Diana Santos. “I love giving: giving stuff to the community, pairing up with different community members, different community leaders and this is what we’re here for, to help.”

This meal distribution will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this month near the Benison Center and Oakes Farms in Immokalee starting at 12 p.m. and wrapping up at 6 p.m.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Briana Harvath

