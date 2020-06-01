Two alligators battle it out in the doorway of a Fort Myers home

Over the weekend a viewer shared a video of two alligators battling it out in the doorway of their Fort Myers home.

In the video, you can see the person filming from inside the home while the two reptiles go at each other just feet from the doorway and windows.

You can watch the video below that was posted on the WINK News Facebook page.

GATOR FIGHT! Video from Fort Myers this week of two gators fighting at the front door. Welcome to Florida! 🐊 – Matt Devitt WINK Weather | Credit: Susan Geshel Posted by Matt Devitt WINK Weather on Sunday, May 31, 2020

