Smaller protests form in Fort Myers

Smaller protests formed in Fort Myers Monday night. The message from demonstrators was a call for peace, as they headed for the city’s police department.

Protesters also stood at the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Boulevard with signs and chants for about an hour before moving to FMPD headquarters.

We saw police in the area, who seemed to be monitoring the protests.

As the third day of protests in Southwest Florida came to a close, protests have still remained peaceful in downtown Fort Myers.

More people continue to gather to honor George Floyd and protest racial injustice.

“We’ve been having peaceful protests for the last three days, so that’s what it’s all about,” Camelia Schley said.

“We really just want to like support this cause and get the word out and to show that there’s people that actually support it and are standing by the people that are hurting right now,” Mary Shaver said.

Protesters we spoke to said much of hurt and anger stems from the repeated instances of racial injustice, recently with Ahmaud Arberry, Breonna Taylor and now George Floyd.

Protesters said Monday will not be the last day for protests.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know