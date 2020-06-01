Robert E. Lee bust removed from downtown Fort Myers

The bust of Robert E. Lee has been removed from its pedestal in downtown Fort Myers at the request of Sons of Confederate Veterans, the city confirmed Monday.

We saw protesters surrounding it Monday evening. That was related to the calls for justice amid the death of George Floyd, who died in custody of Minneapolis police.

Fort Myers Police Department also assisted with with traffic control, upon the request from Sons of Confederate Veterans, since the bust is located in the City of Fort Myers right-of-way.

Reporter: Breana Ross



