Protesters march to downtown Naples

We are following protesters who began marching from the Collier County courthouse in East Naples and went into downtown Naples Monday.

Law enforcement is monitoring the activity. Our crew has seen arrests made during the march.

Protesters are currently demonstrating on 5th Avenue downtown as of 8 p.m.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

