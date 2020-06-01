New COVID-19 testing sites available for Charlotte County residents

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is providing free COVID-19 testing at the Charlotte County Sports Park, as well as two new mobile testing sites that will be temporarily available in Englewood and Punta Gorda.

According to the FDOH, there will be two, one-day-only testing sites located in Charlotte County.

Where: Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park: 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood

When: Monday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. (One day only.)

Important Info: This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7 to 10 days.

Where: South County Regional Park: 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda

When: Tuesday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. (One day only.)

Important Info: This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7 to 10 days.

There will be a third testing site available for two days in Charlotte County on June 2 and 4:

Where: Charlotte County Sports Park: 2300 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte

When: Tuesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 4, by appointment only.

Important Info: Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering here.

Appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7 to 10 days.

