NAACP sponsored peaceful protest takes place outside courthouse in Downtown Fort Myers

A peaceful protest sponsored by the NAACP is rallying outside the courthouse in downtown Fort Myers Monday calling for justice for George Floyd, and what they say are other racial injustices.

The protest will begin around noon and a number of people arrived early to get ready.

The NAACP has provided 12 points they want to address, which is the purpose of why they’re having this protest.

They’re asking police departments for policy reform which includes the elimination of the ban of knee hold and chokehold and a re-examination of the police departments’ use of force policies.

WINK News spoke with the president and vice president of the Lee County NAACP who is reiterating that this is a peaceful protest and they are not tolerating any kind of violence.

They’ve even asked the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance Monday. The NAACP wants to make their message clear they fighting for future generations.

“This is about those that are coming behind us that deserve better. There have been too many killings and shootings and just too many things going on where there was no consequence,” said Lee County NAACP Vice President, Shirley Chapman.

The NAACP President and Vice President says they’re even risking being put out of office because they would’ve had to get approval from the national chapter which is still pending but they say it’s worth it if they can get their message across.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

