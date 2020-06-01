Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 97 new positive cases recorded in SWFL

As of Monday at 11 a.m., there have been 56,830 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 55,415 Florida residents and 1,415 non-Florida residents. There are 2,460 deaths reported and 10,231 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,041,318 tests administered in Florida. A total of 56,830 tests have come back positive, and 983,570 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 56,830 (up from 56,163)

Deaths: 2,460 (up from 2,451)

667 total new cases reported Monday

9 total new deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 4,629 (up from 4,532)

Deaths: 240 (up from 239)

97 total new cases reported Monday

1 total new death reported Monday

Lee County: 1,943 (up from 1,908) – 105 deaths

Collier County: 1,580 (up from 1,539) – 49 deaths

Charlotte County: 461 (up from 458) – 63 deaths

DeSoto County: 182 (unchanged) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 32 (up from 30) – 1 death

Hendry County: 431 (up from 415) – 15 deaths (1 new)

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

MONDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

New COVID-19 testing sites available for Charlotte County residents

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 1

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know