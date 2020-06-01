School District of Lee County asks for parent input on school reintroduction plan

The School District of Lee County said they are preparing for the 2020-2021 school year by seeking parent and community input on ways to safely reopen.

The School Reintroduction Survey will take only a few minutes to answer and provide feedback for the start of school in August.

“We are committed to keeping our students and staff safe when we resume in-person learning,” says Community Engagement Coordinator Adam Molloy. “This survey is an easy way for our families to let us know what will make them feel confident in sending their children back into the classroom.”

While the district continues to work with the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health, at this time, they don’t know what school in the fall will look like.

The district will use the feedback provided through the parent and community survey to develop contingency plans for reopening that will be in line with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parents are encouraged to take the School Reintroduction Survey to provide their concerns and suggestions for the 2020-2021 school year. The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian-Creole.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

