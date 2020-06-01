Lee County Clerk of Court reopens downtown Fort Myers office

The Lee County Clerk of Court’s office in downtown Fort Myers has reopened.

In-person court and official records services can be handled at the Lee County Justice Center and Administration Building at 2115 Second St. All other locations will remain closed.

“Even though our court and recording offices are reopening, we highly encourage customers to continue using online services when possible,” said Linda Doggett, clerk. “New safety measures, in accordance with the CDC and state orders, have been implemented at the Justice Center, which may cause long lines outside the building.”

The clerk’s office has installed plexiglass shields and removed lobby chairs in all customer service areas. To help customers comply with social distancing requirements, floor decals have also been installed.

Customers entering the courthouse are required to wear face masks or face coverings, maintain six feet of distance from others, and have their temperatures checked. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the building. Only customers with court business will be given access and a limited number will be allowed in the lobbies. Customers will be able to file case documents, pay traffic tickets and court fines, and conduct other court-related business.

Customers who need to record mortgages, deeds or other official records, may continue to e-record at LeeClerk.org or mail them to Recording Office, P.O. Box 2278, Fort Myers, FL 33902. Documents may also be dropped off on the first floor of the Administration Building or use in-person services on the second floor of 2115 Second St. in Fort Myers. Couples may apply for a marriage license or have a wedding ceremony performed virtually or in our office by appointment only. Details are available at LeeClerk.org.

Only customers with official records business will be given access to the second floor and in compliance with social distancing, only 17 customers will be permitted at any one time. The public is required to wear masks or face coverings when entering the premises. All others, including children when possible, must remain outside the building.

Tourist Development Tax payments can be submitted online, mailed to Tourist Development Tax Collections, P.O. Box 2257, FM 33902 or dropped off at the City/County Annex Building, 1825 Hendry St., 1st floor, Fort Myers. To schedule an appointment call 239-533-2190 or email [email protected]eclerk.org.

The Lee County Justice Center is located at 2075 Dr. MLK Blvd., the Administration Building is located at 2115 Second St., and City/County Annex Bldg., City/County Annex Building at 1825 Hendry St. all in downtown Fort Myers.

For more information about the Clerk’s in-person and online services or social distancing guidelines, visit LeeClerk.org.

Writer: WINK News

