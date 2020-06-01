Englewood doctor arrested again after more reports of sexual assault

An Englewood doctor arrested in early May for the alleged sexual assault of several patients was arrested again after seven more people came forward with complaints.

Thomas Lohstreter, 70, turned himself in Friday at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after several arrest warrants were issued. He has since bonded out.

The warrants were issued after seven more victims came forward since Lohstreter’s arrest on May 6, claiming they were violated while under his care.

Lohstreter now faces an additional six counts of battery and a single count of lewd or lascivious molestation on an elderly victim.

The doctor was arrested May 5 after at least a half dozen women said he violated them during their appointments and whenever a nurse would leave the room.

Detectives said they were initially alerted in December 2019 to possible misconduct.

The victims described their encounters as “groping” and “sexual in nature.”

Lohstreter no longer works at the practice where the alleged assaults occurred. He was issued an emergency suspension order on his license on March 9, but challenged it and was issued a stay April 14 by the District Courts of Appeal, meaning he would be required to have a licensed health care professional present for all interactions with patients.

It’s not the first time his career was at risk.

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practices cited Lohstreter in 2013 for improper prescribing practices.

In one case, he prescribed anti-anxiety medicine to a relative who later died of mixed substance abuse.

Anyone with additional information or concerns related to Lohstreter is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS

startbybelieiving.org

FCASV.org

carefl.org – Charlotte County

sparcc.org – Sarasota County

actabuse.com – Lee County

projecthelpnaples.org – Collier County

Writer: WINK News

