CORONAVIRUS

Resources

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
WINK NEWS

Disney shares more info on restrictions during reopening phases

Published: June 1, 2020 11:38 PM EDT

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.

The theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject t limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.

Due to capacity reductions the following will be canceled:

  • Dining reservations
  • Offerings and experience booking such as behind-the-scenes tours
  • Disney dining plans included in packages
  • All FastPass + selections

MORE: 

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media