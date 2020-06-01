WINK NEWS
Disney shares more info on restrictions during reopening phases
Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.
The theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject t limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.
Due to capacity reductions the following will be canceled:
- Dining reservations
- Offerings and experience booking such as behind-the-scenes tours
- Disney dining plans included in packages
- All FastPass + selections
