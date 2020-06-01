Disney shares more info on restrictions during reopening phases

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.

The theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject t limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.

Due to capacity reductions the following will be canceled:

Dining reservations

Offerings and experience booking such as behind-the-scenes tours

Disney dining plans included in packages

All FastPass + selections

