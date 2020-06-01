Collier County protest put on hold; many protesters remain on site

A protest planned for Monday evening in Collier County was put on hold, but some protesters didn’t want their message to wait.

People who showed up to the student-led event at the county courthouse were being turned away, although at least a hundred people stayed at the site, kneeling with their signs and listening to speakers.

The NAACP asked the protesters to wait for the June 6 protest, which the NAACP said will be more organized with an agenda.

Collier County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the ready for the peaceful protest that was to demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of racial violence.

Some businesses near the protest area were also ready Monday. One man said he planned to stay after closing time to make sure no one broke in or caused any mischief. Others said they were counting on protesters to keep the peace.

