CenturyLink Sports Complex test site closes temporarily to shift National Guard

The testing site at CenturyLink Sports Complex in south Fort Myers is temporarily closed as personnel is shifted, according to a statement from the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

“This site is supported by the Florida National Guard, which has been activated to support law enforcement in some areas of the state. The Division is working closely with the Florida National Guard and local partners to relocate staff and reopen this site,” the statement read.

The state did not give a timeframe for when the site will reopen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard on Sunday in response to ongoing statewide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of a police officer.

