Cape Coral city leaders discuss changes to noise ordinance

The Cape Coral City Council is discussing more possible revisions to the city’s noise ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

With many businesses closed, it was a quiet quarantine for downtown Cape Coral. Now, the city council wants to talk about the noise again.

Ruth Jenkins lives behind Rusty’s Raw Bar and Grill. She once complained about the noise coming from the restaurant but said she has noticed big improvements thanks to the city’s noise ordinance enacted late last year.

“The music went on late into the night and it was very, very loud and it interfered with our sleep,” Jenkins said.

After the city intervened, “they’ve had music but it’s been within limits where the residents in the area can sleep at night, so it’s been wonderful,” Jenkins said. “Rusty’s has been compliant with everything they asked for with the new ordinance.”

In February, Cape Coral police tested the decibel levels at several downtown businesses, including the Tiki Hut Bar and Grill.



“We go out in the parking lot and we check when the band starts, first their soundcheck and then when they actually start, what our decibel is and make sure we stay within the ordinance,” said Magdalena Tengroth with Tiki Hut Bar and Grill.

Most businesses were under or close to the 67-decibel maximum after 11 p.m.

Cape Coral police are now suggesting the council consider increasing the decibel levels.



“I don’t think it’s too loud. It needs to be an entertainment district,” Tengroth said.

Jenkins would like to see the volume stay where it is. “I don’t know why you need the loud music.”

Cape Coral police have also suggested implementing sound mitigation standards for the city’s entertainment district.

The city council is expected to discuss all of this at their meeting.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jackie Winchester

