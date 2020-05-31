Sunday: George Floyd protests spread nationwide

What to know

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As unrest continued into the early hours of Sunday, at least 25 cities across 16 states have imposed curfews.

Protesters say they want to see charges for all four police officers involved in the death of Floyd.

One former officer, who was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters and critics believe the charge isn’t harsh enough.

Roughly 400 arrests were made in Los Angeles Saturday night

Nearly 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles Saturday night, according to Police Chief Michel Moore, adding that the bulk of those arrests were for looting.

A curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday remains in effect for the entire city.

The chief plans to double the Los Angeles Police Department’s workforce Sunday night and 500 National Guard members will join the LAPD in maintaining order.

National Guard members will not be patrolling the streets of L.A., but will be stationed at specific businesses in order to protect them from damage, Moore added

“My hope and prayer is that their tenure is short here,” Moore said.

National Guard reservists are also on standby for other cities in California, including San Francisco and San Diego, according to Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the state’s Office of Emergency Management.

More than 40 people were arrested following a night of protesting in Pittsburgh

At least 60 buildings were damaged in downtown Pittsburgh during protests last night, according to a series of tweets from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

The buildings damaged included small businesses, restaurants and hotels, a tweet said.

At least 44 people were arrested and among those, 16 lived in Pittsburgh, another tweet said.

“We understand that emotions are running high. We will do everything we can to support peaceful protests. And we urge everyone: Be calm, be safe, be Pittsburghers. We will get through this together,” the department said.

New York City mayor calls for an investigation into the NYPD’s actions Saturday during protests

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio appointed two people to investigate the New York Police Department after a police cruiser was seen hitting a group of protesters Saturday.

De Blasio appointed Jim Johnson, of the Corporation Counsel, and Department of Investigations Commissioner Margaret Garnett to the task force.

Both were asked to give the mayor’s office the initial findings in the next few weeks, de Blasio said.

Miami’s curfew will be strictly enforced, mayor says

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says peaceful protests are welcome but the city’s curfew begins at 8 p.m. and it will be strictly enforced in the Florida city.

“You can be out until right before it gets dark. You can peacefully protest, as many people did yesterday. I’m very proud of the many Miami’s that lined the streets that are right behind us and peacefully protesting,” Suarez said, alongside community leaders Sunday.

“There has to be justice, there has to be protests, we have to be hurt. We have to move forward strategically,” Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem said at the news conference.

There were 57 people arrested in Miami Saturday during the protests, Suarez said.

“Some of them are from here, some of them were out of town. But I can tell you that those that were arrested came here to do something, that was a dishonor to the legacy in the life of George Floyd,” Suarez said. “We will protect our residents, their safety, and the right to enjoy their city.”

Orange County, Florida, enacts curfew until further notice

Florida’s Orange County, including the city of Orlando, is under curfew starting Sunday at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the city’s Twitter account.

“Following the vandalism that occurred last night and in order to protect our businesses and ensure the safety of our residents, a curfew is in effect for the City of Orlando from 10pET to 5aET,” the city tweeted.

At a news conference Sunday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming said, “Because of some things that happened within the last 24 hours where we saw some destruction of properties, I am compelled to announce that we will be enacting a curfew, unincorporated Orange County, until further notice.”

Author: Amir Vera, Daniella Diaz, James Griffiths, Jenni Marsh, Laura Smith-Spark, Fernando Alfonso III, Cheri Mossburg, Taylor Romine, Sheena Jones and Melissa Alonso / CNN

