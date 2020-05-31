Roadblock due to crash with truck and motorcycle on NB Del Prado in Cape

Cape Coral Police Department is responding to a crash with serious injuries involving a truck versus a motorcycle along Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral Sunday night.

According to CCPD, all northbound lanes of Del Prado are shut down at Four Mile Cove Parkway.

The crash is near Coral Pointe Shopping Center.

Crash investigators are at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Writer: WINK News

