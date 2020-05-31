Protesters gather in Fort Myers, march through city

We are following protesters who gathered in front of police headquarters in downtown Fort Myers Sunday evening, and some began marching through the city.

There are calls for justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota among protesters, as well as a general call for justice for others who also died while in police custody.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

